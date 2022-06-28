Succession season 4: Here's what we know so far

(Pocket-lint) - Succession is returning. A season 4 has started production and we'll finally find out what the Roy children will do now they've been hoodwinked out of the Waystar RoyCo stock after attempting their own coup.

But when will it air, and what else can we expect from the latest season of one of the hottest shows around?

Here's what we know so far about Succession season 4.

Succession was renewed for a fourth season late last year, but considering production only just started in June 2022 - as confirmed by the show's official Twitter account - we won't see the fourth season of Succession until late-2022 at least.

Production on Succession Season 4 has begun. pic.twitter.com/9sQAncXra0 — Succession (@succession) June 27, 2022

It's worth noting that the third season premiered in October 2021 - after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

If we were to make a guess, therefore, we think it'll be part of HBO's autumn scheduling this year, and could hit October again.

Succession is an HBO original and is on HBO Max in the US. A subscription to HBO Max costs $14.99 a month without ads (or $9.99 a month with ads).

squirrel_widget_4152470

As HBO Max isn't available in territories outside the US, deals have been struck with local broadcasters. For example, Succession is on Sky in the UK - as with other HBO exclusive content.

You'll need a subscription on Sky Q, Sky Glass, BT TV or Virgin Media that covers access to Sky Atlantic to watch the show. Alternatively, you can also pay for Now Entertainment membership to stream via the service across multiple devices.

What is the best streaming device for your TV? Our top recommendation is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Also excellent are the Google Chromecast with Google TV, the Roku Express 4K, the Apple TV 4K and the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

It has been confirmed that there will be 10 episodes in Succession season 4 - just as with seasons 1 and 2.

Season 3 is the only one to differ, having been truncated to nine episodes due to filming under pandemic guidelines.

HBO has released an official, brief synopsis of Succession season 4: "The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer," it reveals.

"The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."

There are a number of ways to catch-up with the first three seasons of Succession.

Seasons 1, 2 and 3 are available on demand to HBO Max subscribers in the US, Sky and Now subscribers in the UK.

Alternatively, all three seasons can be purchased online through numerous digital video services, including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google Play TV & Movies. You can buy individual episodes or entire seasons.

Also, if you'd prefer to own a physical disc, Succession season 1 is available on Blu-ray. However, Seasons 2 and 3 never made it to BD disc release, although you can get all three bundled in a single DVD pack.

squirrel_widget_12853425

It is too early to say whether a fifth season of Succession is planned. It hadn't been confirmed at the time of writing.

Writing by Rik Henderson.