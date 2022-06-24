Everything we know so far about Grey's Anatomy season 19, including its release date and how you will be able to watch it.

Medical drama Grey's Anatomy has kept going, long after some of the best characters left. A lot has happened since the days of McDreamy and McSteamy, and even though many of the original cast members are no more - apart from some brief returns in season 17 - it's managed to keep us all hooked for nearly two decades.

There were some doubts over its future but with season 19 in full swing, the show continues. This is everything we know about Grey's Anatomy season 19, including when it was released and how to watch it. You'll also find where to binge watch the previous seasons of Grey's Anatomy (all 18 of them).

Grey's Anatomy season 19 premiered in the US on 6 October 2022. Following a mid-season break, it returns to screens on 23 February 2023.

As for the UK, it arrived on 26 October, which was sooner than season 18 arrived compared to the US.

How and where to watch Grey's Anatomy season 19 in the US

For those in the US, Grey's Anatomy season 19 is available on ABC. It is also available to stream on Hulu, like season 18.

How and where to watch Grey's Anatomy season 19 in the UK

For those in the UK, Grey's Anatomy season 19 arrived on Disney+ on 26 October. In the past, Grey's Anatomy has come to Sky Witness but that won't be the case for season 19, with Disney+ getting the rights instead. That means you need a Disney+ subscription to watch it in the UK.

How many episodes of Grey's Anatomy season 19 will there be?

It is not yet known how many episodes season 19 of Grey's Anatomy will offer. Rumours suggest 22.

Season 18 had 20 episodes, which allowed the show to hit the 400 episode mark too. Most seasons, apart from season 17, season 4 and season 1 have had over 20 episodes so we'd expect around the 20 mark for season 19 too, though nothing is confirmed as yet.

What is expected to happen in Grey's Anatomy season 19?

*WARNING: SPOILERS FOR SEASON 18*

Grey's Anatomy season 18 left several unanswered questions so there is plenty of ground for season 19 to cover.

Firstly, after the residency programme was cut at Grey Sloan hospital, Miranda Bailey resigned and Richard Webber took leave to go on holiday with his wife Catherine. This saw Meredith choose to take over Bailey as Chief of Surgery so season 19 will see her in her new role.

That new role put her relationship with Dr Nick Marsh on the line though, after she told him to go back to Minnesota without her. Despite chasing him, she got there too late, with Marsh having seemingly already left. Surely it's not over for them though?

There are also unanswered questions about Dr Hunt and Dr Altman who are on the run with their children after Hunt was reported to Bailey for his assisted-suicide programme. With both being main characters, will they return? Kim Raver - who plays Dr Altman - told People: "I mean, look, I hope that's not the way we're ending it. There is still a lot to be told with these two." She added: "There are still stories to be told".

Raver also said about the next season: "Season 19 is going to be insane. It's like the bomb exploding and what is the fallout going to be? What show can pull off 19 years?"

There's plenty more for season 19 to focus on too, like Amelia's relationship with Dr Kai Bartley and Link and Jo's friendship.

Who is expected to be cast in Grey's Anatomy season 19?

A couple of regulars are back for Grey's Anatomy season 19, including Ellen Pompeo as Dr Meredith Grey, James Pickens Jr. as Dr Richard Webber and Chandra Wilson as Dr Miranda Bailey.

The following also make a return for season 19:

Kelly McCreary as Dr Maggie Pierce

Caterina Scorsone as Dr Amelia Shepherd

Camilla Luddington as Dr Jo Wilson

Jake Borelli as Dr Levi Schmitt

Chris Carmack as Link (Dr Atticus Lincoln)

Anthony Hill as Dr Winston Ndugu

There are a couple of characters that could make guest appearances, like Jesse Williams as Dr Jackson Avery and Sarah Drew as Dr April Kepner, who returned reunited romantically for the season 18 finale.

There are also a couple of characters whose appearances hang in the balance, like Scott Speedman as Dr. Nick Marsh, Kim Raver as Dr Teddy Altman and Kevin McKidd as Dr Owen Hunt. Though based on Raver's interview with People, we can hope for the return of the latter two there.

Some new cast members will be appearing too, including Harry Shum Jr from Glee, who will play Daniel "Blue" Kwan, said to be one of five new surgical residents. The other four resisdents will be played by Midori Francis, Alexis Floyd, Adelaide Kane and Niko Terho. James Pickens - who plays Dr Richard Webber - shared a picture on his Instagram giving us a sneak peak of the new interns.

It's worth mentioning that Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey) is only expected to appear for eight episodes.

How and where to watch Grey's Anatomy season 18

Grey's Anatomy season 18 concluded in the US on 26 May 2022. You can stream all 20 episodes on Hulu though, as well as through the ABC website.

For those in the UK, season 18 of Grey's Anatomy is available through Disney+. You can read all about Grey's Anatomy season 18 in our separate feature.

Where to catch up on previous seasons of Grey's Anatomy?

Prior to season 19 starting, there were 400 episodes of Grey's Anatomy to catch up on, which is basically binge watching heaven. The early seasons are also excellent. We love them so much that we've even rewatched them all.

Grey's Anatomy seasons 1-18 are all available on Disney+ in the UK.

In the US, you can watch seasons 1-16 on Netflix. Seasons 17 and 18 are available on Hulu or the ABC website.