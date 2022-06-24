(Pocket-lint) - Medical drama Grey's Anatomy has kept going, long after some of the best characters left. A lot has happened since the days of McDreamy and McSteamy, and even though many of the original cast members are no more - apart from some brief returns in season 17 - it's managed to keep us all hooked for nearly two decades.

There were some doubts over its future but with season 19 confirmed, the show continues. This is everything we know about Grey's Anatomy season 19, including when it will be released and how to watch it when it is. You'll also find where to binge watch the previous seasons of Grey's Anatomy (all 18 of them).

It has been confirmed Grey's Anatomy season 19 will premiere in the US on 6 October 2022.

New incoming notification! #GreysAnatomy will be back Oct 6 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/bo0cLBnte3 — Grey's Anatomy (@GreysABC) June 16, 2022

As for the UK, we normally have to wait a little after the US date before it arrives. Season 18 landed in the US on 30 September 2021, before arriving in the UK nearly six weeks later on 10 November 2021.

If season 19 follows a similar pattern, it could arrive in the UK around mid-November, but nothing is confirmed yet.

For those in the US, Grey's Anatomy season 19 will be available on ABC when it arrives. It will also likely stream on Hulu, like season 18 did.

For those in the UK, Grey's Anatomy season 19 will likely come to Sky Witness when it lands. You'll therefore be able to watch them with a Sky or Now subscription. Nothing is confirmed on the UK side as yet though.

It is not yet known how many episodes season 19 of Grey's Anatomy will offer.

Season 18 had 20 episodes, which allowed the show to hit the 400 episode mark too. Most seasons, apart from season 17, season 4 and season 1 have had over 20 episodes so we'd expect around the 20 mark for season 19 too, though nothing is confirmed as yet.

*WARNING: SPOILERS FOR SEASON 18*

Grey's Anatomy season 18 left several unanswered questions so there is plenty of ground for season 19 to cover.

Firstly, after the residency programme was cut at Grey Sloan hospital, Miranda Bailey resigned and Richard Webber took leave to go on holiday with his wife Catherine. This saw Meredith choose to take over Bailey as Chief of Surgery so season 19 will see her in her new role.

That new role put her relationship with Dr Nick Marsh on the line though, after she told him to go back to Minnesota without her. Despite chasing him, she got there too late, with Marsh having seemingly already left. Surely it's not over for them though?

There are also unanswered questions about Dr Hunt and Dr Altman who are on the run with their children after Hunt was reported to Bailey for his assisted-suicide programme. With both being main characters, will they return?

There's plenty more for season 19 to focus on too, like Amelia's relationship with Dr Kai Bartley and Link and Jo's friendship.

A couple of regulars have already been confirmed for Grey's Anatomy season 19, including Ellen Pompeo as Dr Meredith Grey, James Pickens Jr. as Dr Richard Webber and Chandra Wilson as Dr Miranda Bailey.

We'd also expect the following to make a return for season 19:

Kelly McCreary as Dr Maggie Pierce

Caterina Scorsone as Dr Amelia Shepherd

Camilla Luddington as Dr Jo Wilson

Jake Borelli as Dr Levi Schmitt

Chris Carmack as Link (Dr Atticus Lincoln)

Anthony Hill as Dr Winston Ndugu

There are a couple of characters that could make guest appearances, like Jesse Williams as Dr Jackson Avery and Sarah Drew as Dr April Kepner, who returned reunited romantically for the season 18 finale.

There are also a couple of characters whose appearances hang in the balance, like Scott Speedman as Dr. Nick Marsh, Kim Raver as Dr Teddy Altman and Kevin McKidd as Dr Owen Hunt.

Grey's Anatomy season 18 concluded in the US on 26 May 2022. You can stream all 20 episodes on Hulu though, as well as through the ABC website.

For those in the UK, season 18 of Grey's Anatomy is available through Disney+. You can read all about Grey's Anatomy season 18 in our separate feature.

There are 400 episodes of Grey's Anatomy to catch up before season 19, which is basically binge watching heaven. The early seasons are also excellent. We love them so much that we've even rewatched them all.

Grey's Anatomy seasons 1-18 are all available on Disney+ in the UK.

In the US, you can watch seasons 1-16 on Netflix. Seasons 17 and 18 are available on Hulu or the ABC website.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.