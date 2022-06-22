Here's are the steps needed to set up Paramount+ on Sky Q or Sky Glass for free.

Paramount+ has been available in the UK since June 2022. The streaming service is the home to Star Trek, the Halo TV series and many more shows and films, including Top Gun: Maverick. The service is also free for many Sky Q and Sky Glass customers.

Normally £6.99 per month, the service comes at no extra cost to Sky Cinema subscribers. What's more, once you've activated a Paramount+ account through Sky you can use any of the mobile, web and TV apps.

Alternatively, if you aren't a Sky Cinema subscriber, you can still watch Paramount+ content through the app on your Sky device.

Here's how to set it up.

How to set up Paramount+ on Sky Q and Sky Glass

Paramount+ is available on both Sky Q and Sky Glass. To set it up, either find the app in the Apps section of the homescree or use voice by saying "Paramount Plus" to either your voice remote or, on Sky Glass, the TV's microphone (by saying "Hello Sky" first).

Once open, the app will offer two options: "Get Paramount+" and "Sign in with Paramount+".

If you are a Sky Cinema subscriber, click on "Get Paramount+". If you just want to subscribe to Paramount+ separately, head to paramountplus.com, create an account, return and hit the other option to enter your sign in details.

Sky users who click on "Get Paramount+" will be treated to a screen featuring a QR code to scan using a tablet or phone. There's also a web address if you prefer to use a PC. This takes you to a Sky.com page whereby you can activate Paramount+ using your Sky ID.

Once done, you will then be directed to Paramount+ itself to create your free account.

Return to your Sky device, open the Paramount+ app again and this time click "Sign in with Paramount+".

Enter your newly created details and away you go. You can also create profiles for the whole family, including age-locked profiles for kids.

Having trouble setting up Paramount+ on Sky Q or Sky Glass and getting an error message?

Some Sky customers are reporting that they are receiving an error message when trying to activate the free Paramount+ account.

It is due to demand, as Sky itself has posted on its website.

We got the same initially and, as suggested by Sky, found that trying again a bit later worked for us. We managed to do it around 10-15 minutes after our initial attempt.

Is Paramount+ available on Now or Sky Go?

Sadly, you cannot link a Paramount+ account to your Now subscription, even if you have Cinema membership.

And, as with other third-party streaming services, you cannot access Paramount+ through Sky Go. However, you can use the dedicated Paramount+ app on the same devices.

However, due to a deal between Sky and Paramount, you will find a whole lot of new Paramount-owned movies available to stream on both Now and Sky Go's movie channels.