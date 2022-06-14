(Pocket-lint) - The Syfy channel is being rebranded in the UK, to Sky Sci-Fi as the broadcaster also revamps its content lineup.

From 26 July 2022, the station owned by Sky's parent company Comcast (via NBCUniversal) will be added to Sky's own channel lineup.

New shows coming to Sky Sci-Fi within its launch week and month include the UK premiere of SurrealEstate, a paranormal series starring Schitt's Creek's Tim Rozon and Sarah Levy, plus the Day of the Dead TV series based on George A Romero's horror movie franchise.

Classic programming will be available on the new channel too, with Star Trek, Stargate and Quantum Leap among many big name shows to be made available. The mini series of Stephen King's It and Salem's Lot have also been acquired, as well as movies such as Bullet Train Down, Thor: God of Thunder and Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

Many series will also be available to binge as box sets on demand.

"From space adventures to futuristic fantasy, Sky Sci-Fi will be joining the host of genre-led brands launched in the past year and will offer a new universe for viewers to explore," said the managing director of content for Sky UK and Ireland, Zai Bennett.

"The rebrand will make it easier for people to find exactly what they want, with fan favourites, a multitude of on demand content, as well as a burst of exciting new shows for sci-fi fanatics."

The Sky Sci-Fi channel will be available on Sky Q and Sky Glass at 152 on the EPG. It will also be available on the Sky-owned Now service, plus Virgin Media (at channel 138).

Writing by Rik Henderson.