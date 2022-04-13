(Pocket-lint) - When Sky launched its Sky Glass all-in-one TV, it also revealed the Sky Stream puck - a small set-top-box that enables mutliroom viewing for Sky Glass customers.

The puck can be plugged into a TV elsewhere in the home, offering the full Sky Glass interface and streaming properties on the additional set.

However, to date it has only been available for Sky Glass customers - needing the dedicated TV system to work. That'll soon change.

Sky has announced that the Sky Stream puck will be available as a standalone device too, for those who do not want or cannot have the satellite-powered Sky Q service yet still want a full Sky TV experience on their existing televisions.

Here's everything you need to know about it.

4K HDR

Dolby Atmos

Sky TV, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+

BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub (to be ITVX soon), All 4, My5

The Sky Stream puck is a relatively small, internet-connected box that you plug into your TV through HDMI and can currently be used as an extension of Sky Glass - the TV sold by Sky itself.

It can connect through wired or Wi-Fi broadband to your router and stream up to 4K HDR video and Dolby Atmos audio.

Up to six Sky Stream pucks can be used in the same household, along with a maximum of three Sky Glass TVs. A puck comes with its own voice remote and the user interface is identical to that of Sky Glass.

That means you can watch live and on demand TV from Sky and many partners, including Netflix, Apple TV+ and Disney+. Content from partnering streaming services will be integrated into Sky's own programming on the homescreen and throughout the menus.

Currently, Sky charges £50 for each Sky Stream puck you add to your setup.

It is not known yet how much it will charge for the puck as a standalone product nor plan pricing for live and on demand content when taking the Sky Stream puck on its own.

Size: 108 x 18 x 108mm

The Sky Stream puck is a fairly simple device designed to be easily set up by the user, rather than requiring a full installation.

Here are its outputs:

1 x HDMI 2.1

Ethernet port

Wi-Fi

230V AC port

As explained above, the Sky Stream puck has the same user interface as Sky Glass. That means it differs from Sky Q in that it opens to a homescreen rather than live TV. Sky Q, for example, opens to the homescreen but with a live TV box in the top left-hand corner - you don't get that on the Sky Stream puclk.

It also differs from Sky Q as it cannot record programmes. Instead, you get a Playlist bar on the homescreen to which you can pin current or future shows and films by hitting the Playlist button on the remote.

You can then watch the catch-up or on demand version of that show when available by clicking on it.

Voice control and search is also available on the Sky Stream puck. You will need the remote for this, as it doesn't feature the built-in microphone you get with Sky Glass.

As the Sky Stream puck requires an internet connection to work you will need to have at least a 10Mb/s broadband connection.

For the best connection - to watch 4K HDR movies or sport, for example - it is suggested that you need a minimum of 30Mb/s broadband.

The Sky Stream puck is available for existing and new Sky Glass customers now.

It will be released as a standalone product "later this year".

Writing by Rik Henderson.