We Own This City release date and how to watch

(Pocket-lint) - Remember the phenomenal series that was The Wire? It might be 20 years (yes, really) since the first episode of The Wire arrived, but it's still considered by many as one of the best TV shows and now its writers are back with a miniseries called 'We Own This City'.

Based on the non-fiction book with the same name by Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton, We Own This City has been described as the closest we will get to a The Wire sequel. Here is everything you need to know, including how to watch it, when it is out and we've even added how to watch The Wire at the bottom too.

25 April 2022, in the US

We Own This City will be released in the US on 25 April 2022 on HBO Max so there isn't too much longer to wait for those in the States.

For now, there is no release date for the UK, though Sky and HBO have a partnership that runs through to 2024.

This deal gives Sky rights to broadcast first-run and current HBO shows in the UK and other European countries so it's likely We Own This City will be released on Sky. It's not yet known if it will be at the same time as the US - which has been the case with some shows like Game of Thrones - or whether it will be a later date.

For those in the US, you will be able to watch We Own This City on the HBO Max streaming platform, which costs $9.99 a month. It will be available to watch from 25 April 2022.

For those in the UK, as we mentioned above, there isn't currently a set release date, though it is expected that We Own This City will hit Sky before anywhere else based on the Sky and HBO deal. If this is the case, you'll need a Sky subscription to watch it, or a NOW Entertainment subscription.

We Own This City is a HBO Original Limited Series that will consist of six parts. It is not currently known how long the episodes will be.

Yes, HBO has released a teaser of We Own This City, which you can watch below.

We Own This City is based on Baltimore Sun Reporter Justin Fenton's book with the same name. It sees The Wire's creators David Simon and George Pelecanos back in Baltimore im 2015, telling the story of the corruption within the city's police department, with the man (Sgt. Wayne Jenkins) tasked with fixing the city's drug and crime crisis, choosing to make it work in favour of him and his unit instead.

The show's official synopsis says We Own This City will cover "the corruption and moral collapse that befell an American city in which the policies of drug prohibition and mass arrest were championed at the expense of actual police work".

The trailer meanwhile, shows a drug raid led by Sgt. Wayne Jenkins (Jon Bernthal) who is the head of "a plainclothes unit that went completely rogue and began hunting and robbing citizens and drug dealers alike", which you see happen. We're not going to lie, we are excited.

There are a number of The Wire's cast in We Own This City. Here's the cast list though:

Sgt. Wayne Jenkins - Jon Bernthal

Sean M Suiter - Jamie Hector

Nicole Steele - Wunmi Mosaku

Kevin Davis - Delaney Williams

Brian Grabler - Treat Williams

Daniel Hersl - Josh Charles

James Otis - Thaddeus Street

Jaquan Dixon - Jermaine Crawford

Tariq Toure - Nathan Corbett

Gordan Hawk - Tray Chaney

Brian Hairston - Chris Clanton

Momudo "G Money" Gondo - McKinley Belcher III

David McDougal - David Corenswet

Erika Jensen - Dagmara Dominczyk

Leo Wise - Lucas Van Engen

Ahmed Jackson - Ian Duff

John Sieracki - Don Harvey

Jemell Rayam - Darrell Britt-Gibson

Stephen Brady - Domenick Lombardozzi

Scott Kilpatrick - Larry Mitchell

Maurice Ward - Rob Brown

Andrea Smith - Gabrielle Carteris

Whilst We Own This City and The Wire aren't related in any way in terms of storyline, they share the same creator and they have a couple of cast similarities too, as we mentioned above.

You won't need to have watched The Wire to understand the We Own This City storyline, but The Wire is brilliant so if you haven't seen it then it's well worth a watch, and if you have, then there's no harm in watching again right?

In the US, all seasons of The Wire are available to watch through HBO Max.

In the UK, you can watch all seasons of The Wire through Sky On Demand and NOW, if you have the relevant subscriptions.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.