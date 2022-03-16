Sky to show F1 in 4K HDR this season, it seems

(Pocket-lint) - Sky's F1 coverage will seemingly be in Ultra HD and HDR this season, starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix from Friday 18 March 2022.

It is listed on the F1 section of the Sky Q menu system under "F1 in Ultra HDR", along with the description "...with breathtaking Ultra HDR, there's a new way to watch the exhilarating 2022 F1 season".

We have asked Sky for confirmation as we haven't yet heard anything official on introducing HDR to F1 coverage for this season.

Pocket-lint had previously been told that F1 was one of the sports on the list that could get the improved picture standard after Premier League football, but not when that might occur.

We have also not yet discovered whether it will be in "Ultra HDR" on Sky Glass.

Sky uses the Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) form of HDR for its current programming. It was first introduced to Sky Sports broadcasts at the start of the current Premier League season last August.

You need a Sky Q capable of transmitting HDR signals to a 4K HDR TV that also supports the HLG format, which you can find out about here, or a Sky Glass television. You will also need an Ultra HD add-on to your respective subscription.

Hopefully, the entire F1 2022 season will be broadcast in the standard. We'll update when we hear more.

Writing by Rik Henderson.