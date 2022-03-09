Peacemaker season 1: How to watch the Suicide Squad spin-off

(Pocket-lint) - Without James Gunn, The Suicide Squad might never have been made - the first movie, starring Will Smith, was quite frankly a load of old tosh. However, the Guardians of the Galaxy director turned the sequel into a superbly dark comedy with a stellar cast and plenty of true belly laughs, reinvigorating the franchise in the process.

Now he's brought us a spin-off TV series, Peacemaker, featuring the continued adventures of the eponymous character played by John Cena. Gunn has written and directed season 1 himself and while it has already screened in the US, you will also be able to catch up with it in the UK soon.

Here's everything you need to know about it, including where to watch it and more.

Peacemaker premiered in the US on HBO Max on January 2022, with the final episode screening on 17 February.

Sky has since announced that it is bringing the series to the UK too, for Sky and Now customers to watch on the Sky Max channel or via on demand.

All episdoes will be available from 22 March 2022. Now customers will need Entertainment membership.

As mentioned above, US viewers can watch Peacemaker season 1 on HBO Max.

In the UK, it will be available on Sky Max, so viewers with access to that channel and Sky's on demand services can view it. That includes Sky Q, Sky Glass, Now, and Virgin TV customers (with the Mix TV pack or greater).

There are eight episodes of Peacemaker season 1, each running between 38 and 47-minutes.

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

If you haven't yet seen The Suicide Squad, we suggest you go watch that first and then head back here.

Peacemaker picks up from the film or, at least, the Easter Egg clip during the end credits. WWE star John Cena returns to play the eponymous lead and the first episode is set a short while after he's recovered from the seemingly fatal injuries sustained at the hands of Bloodsport.

It partly tells Peacemaker's origin story while also sending the vainglorious anti-hero on a mission to eliminate a new global threat.

You absolutely must watch The Suicide Squad before tackling Peacemaker. The series follows on directly from the movie.

squirrel_widget_6641249

You should probably also watch the first Suicide Squad film. Peacemaker isn't in it, but there's some background stuff that could be important. It's not anywhere near as good though, sadly.

There sure is...

HBO has commissed a second season of Peacemaker, which James Gunn himself will likely to return to direct: "[it's[ one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise," he said.

Writing by Rik Henderson.