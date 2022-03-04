How to watch Duel: Hamilton vs Verstappen

(Pocket-lint) - The 2021 Formula 1 season certainly had its drama and even after the season ended, the drama continued. A controversial final lap that saw Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton lose a record-breaking 8th world title to Red Bull's Max Verstappen has been the talk of the sport for months since it happened.

Netflix's Drive to Survive season 4 is due out on 11 March and will no doubt cover some of the events, though Max Verstappen refused to take part in the series this time round, suggesting there will be some unanswered questions.

Don't worry though, there's another documentary that promises to tell the story of one of the most remarkable F1 seasons in history too. This is everything you need to know about Duel: Hamilton vs Verstappen, including how to watch it, when it is released and what it is promising to reveal.

Duel: Hamilton vs Verstappen is a two-part documentary, with episode one airing on Sky Sports Main Event on Sunday 6 March 2022 at 19:00 GMT. It will be available On Demand afterwards.

Episode two of the documentary will be shown on 13 March 2022 at 19:00 GMT.

Duel: Hamilton vs Verstappen is a Sky Original production. It is available to watch on the Sky Sports Main Event channel as mentioned above, which requires a Sky Sports subscription package in the UK.

Sky Sports customers will find it on Channel 401. If you don't have a Sky Sports package, you won't be able to watch the documentary, unless you buy a Sky Sports pass through NOW.

Remember that Drive to Survive season 4 hits Netflix on 11 March and while it will be different to the Sky documentary, it will likely tell some of the story if a Sky Sports package is unavailable to you.

Sky's Duel: Hamilton vs Verstappen documentary promises to offer a first-hand account of the Hamilton and Verstappen rivalry from those who experienced it first hand.

The two-part series will outline the events of the 2021 F1 season that saw Verstappen pip Hamilton to the world title, with exclusive interviews from Verstappen himself, as well as the Sky Sports Formula 1 team who witnessed the events unfold.

There are interviews from the Team Principals of Red Bull and Mercedes, Christian Horner and Toto Wolff respectively, as well as analysis from former Formula 1 world champions, F1 journalists and Sky Sports pundits.

There is indeed - it's a full two minutes and it looks very exciting. You can watch it here.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.