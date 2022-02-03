What is SkyShowtime and where can you get it?

(Pocket-lint) - Comcast, the corporation that owns Sky, has announced a joint venture with ViacomCBS to launch a new streaming service in Europe.

SkyShowtime will offer premiere movies and TV shows to more than 90 million homes when it launches later this year.

Here's everything you need to know about it so far.

SkyShowtime is a new streaming service venture from Comcast and ViacomCBS.

It will launch in 22 European markets later in 2022 after receiving full regulatory approval.

While plans are still early, the joint owners have revealed that SkyShowtime will feature more than 10,000 hours of content "across all genres and audience categories". This will include scripted dramas, kids and family, key franchises, premiere movies, local programming, and documentaries.

As well as the Sky Group, Comcast owns a huge suite of US TV channels, including NBC, MSNBC, CNBC, USA Network, Syfy, Bravo, and E!. It also owns Universal Pictures.

ViacomCBS equally has a large TV channel portfolio, not least CBS, The CW, MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, and Showtime - hence the second part of the new service's name. It also owns Paramount Pictures.

Together they can offer a vast amount of content, that's for sure.

SkyShowtime will be available in the following European countries:

Albania

Andorra

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

Hungary

Kosovo

Montenegro

Netherlands

North Macedonia

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

There are no current plans to launch it in the UK, Ireland, Germany or Italy - basically anywhere where Sky TV is already available. However, Paramount+ from ViacomCBS is coming to Sky services this year too.

Content from Comcast's Peacock service is now available on Sky too.

Pricing for SkyShowtime will be "revealed at a later date".

Writing by Rik Henderson.