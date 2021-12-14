Apple TV+ now available on Sky Q and Sky Glass

(Pocket-lint) - As announced earlier this year, Apple TV+ arrives on Sky Q boxes and the Sky Glass TV today, Tuesday 14 December 2021.

Integrated into the Sky TV experience, Apple Originals and othe TV+ content will appear on your Sky Q or Sky Glass homepage, as well as be available through a dedicated app on the apps rail. The top picks rail will also feature Apple Originals alongside Sky's own programming and shows from other streaming services you may subscribe to.

Sky will also soon incorporate Apple TV+ content into its voice search functionality, so you'll be able to just pull up shows like Ted Lasso and The Morning Show by hitting the voice button on your remote, or through Sky Glass' built-in voice recognition.

Sky Glass owners can also playlist Apple TV+ shows and movies.

Sky Go will appear on Apple TV boxes next year.

In addition to Apple's app and service, Sky Glass customers will also get access to Peacock content from tomorrow, 15 December, as well as Global Player - an audio and music streaming service - which is also rolling out this week.

Apple TV+ is available for £4.99 per month. Customers will be billed directly by Apple.