Channel 4 to show thrilling F1 2021 finale live for free

(Pocket-lint) - Channel 4 has struck a deal with Sky to simultaneously broadcast this Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live.

That means the crucial final race in the F1 2021 calendar will be available to watch for free on terrestrial TV in the UK.

Equal on points, both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen can win the Drivers' Championship. Whoever finishes ahead of the other will be crowned World Champion.

For Verstappen, it's the opportunity to be Champion for the first time, whereas if Hamilton wins, it will be a record-breaking eighth Championship for the Mercedes driver.

"We are delighted that the whole nation will be able to watch what is set to be one of the most thrilling finales to an F1 season in living memory as Lewis strives to become the most crowned World Champion of all time," said Channel 4's chief executive, Alex Mahon.

Sky Sports will still broadcast the race exclusively in 4K Ultra HD. It will also be the only place where you can watch the practice sessions and qualifying live on Friday and Saturday 10 and 11 December.

Now customers will naturally be able to watch all the action live too.

The race itself will be presented by Sky's broadcast team on Channel 4 too, with the usual C4 team of Steve Jones, David Coulthard, Mark Webber and Lee McKenzie providing race build up prior to handing over the reins.