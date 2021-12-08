(Pocket-lint) - To celebrate the characters from Sing 2 starring in its Christmas advert, Sky is giving away a free copy of the first movie to all Sky TV customers - including those with Sky Q and Sky Glass.

Sing is available to download and keep from the Sky Store at no cost. The promotion runs until 31 December 2021, so make sure you redeem it by then. You just need to search for "Sing" using the search bar or voice search and it should come up.

Other gifts for customers this holiday season include free calls to UK and international landlines and mobiles on Christmas Day. This is for Sky Talk customers.

Also, Sky Moble customers get free data on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, regardless of their plans.

The version of Sing that's available for free is HD. Sing 2 will be available in UK cinemas from 28 January 2022. Like the first, it is written and directed by Garth Jennings (The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy, Son of Rambow) and stars Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Taron Egerton as tuneful animals. U2's Bono also joins the cast this time around.

You can see the new Sky TV Christmas advert below...