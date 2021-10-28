Apple TV+ to launch on Sky Glass and Sky Q

(Pocket-lint) - Apple TV+ will launch on Sky Glass and Sky Q later this year, a new announcement from Sky and Apple has revealed, completing the company's lineup of major streaming services available on its platform in the UK.

It means Apple TV+ will be available on both Sky Glass and Sky Q in the next few months, although both companies haven't given an exact date as yet.

In a move that will also please Apple TV customers, Sky customers in the UK will also be able to access Sky Go on Apple's set top box devices in mid-2022, presumable allowing them to ditch the Sky Mini Box in the process if they want just an on-demand offering.

Sky Glass is the new streaming TV platform with no dish and no box required. Sky Q is the brand's premium set-top-box, that is now offered for all newcomers to Sky TV.

Apple TV+, which continues to grow fans alongside Netflix and Amazon Prime Video has enjoyed a boost of late with hit shows like Ted Lasso and the second season of the Morning Show starting Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

"With the addition of Apple TV+ our customers can now enjoy phenomenal shows like The Morning Show, Trying and Ted Lasso, together with our own award-winning Sky Originals, and the best content and apps from our partners, all on Sky Glass, the streaming TV from Sky, or Sky Q, our market-leading Sky box," Dana Strong, the Group Chief Executive of Sky said in a statement to Pocket-lint.

This announcement is part of a wider agreement between Comcast Corporation and Apple, that will see Apple content reaching customers across Comcast’s global network, also allowing Xfinity TV in the US and Sky customers to access their programming on Apple TV devices.