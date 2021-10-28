Sky Q and Sky Glass voice commands to try this Halloween

(Pocket-lint) - Sky is having a bit of fun this Halloween. As well as host a collection of classic horror movies, it has suggested some spooky commands you can ask your Sky Q box or Sky Glass TV.

A selection of horror movie quotes are available to try on both, through the voice remote on Sky Q or directly via Sky Glass. As the new TV from Sky has voice recognition built into the set, you just need to add "Hello, Sky" before each of the quotes.

Here are a few quotes and Halloween-based phrases to try:

"Halloween."

"Scare Me."

"Frighten me."

"Here's Jonny!"

"Candyman! Candyman! Candyman!"

"We’re going to get you!"

"I’m a werewolf."

"I’m Patrick Bateman."

Sky Glass is an all-in-one TV with a Dolby Atmos sound system built in. It also provides access to all of Sky's channels, on demand content and services without the need for a satellite dish.

That includes many shows, movies and sporting events in 4K HDR. You just need a decent broadband connection.

You can find out much more about Sky Glass in our handy guide here: What is Sky Glass, how much does it cost and how can I get it?

We will be reviewing it fully in the coming week or so, but for now you can check out our initial thoughts here: Sky Glass initial review: Hands-on with Sky's all-in-one TV.