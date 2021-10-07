(Pocket-lint) - Sky Glass is a service from Sky that launched in October 2021. Unlike the company's flagship product - Sky Q, which requires a satellite dish and separate Sky Q box that you connect to your separate TV, Sky Glass combines the dish, box and TV into one product.

Here is everything you need to know about Sky Glass, including what it is, what it offers, how much it costs and how it is different from Sky Q.

squirrel_widget_6134140

Sky Glass is essentially a TV that has Sky's services built into it. Sky calls it "the smarter TV" and with it, you can stream every channel, show and app over Wi-Fi.

There's no need for a satellite dish, no need for a separate box, and no need for a separate TV either. Instead, Sky Glass is designed as the entire package.

The TV is carbon neutral and it features squared edges and an aluminium build, with a colour-matched stand. There are five colour options available: Anthracite Black, Ocean Blue, Racing Green, Dusky pink, Ceramic White. All come with a colour co-ordinated remote.

The Sky Glass TV comes in three size options - 48-inches, 55-inches and 65-inches.

There's a Quantum Dot QLED panel running the show with zoned full-array backlight, an Ultra HD resolution and support for Dolby Vision, as well as HDR 10 and HLG. There are three HDMI 2.1 ports, with eARC and CEC supported.

Sky built the Sky Glass TV with Philips TP Vision and it said it will regularly swap the TV to the latest model.

In terms of audio, the Sky Glass TV has six speakers built in, offering a 3.1.2 channel arrangement with three outwards-firing speakers, a central subwoofer and two upwards-firing speakers. It supports 360-degree Dolby Atmos.

The Sky Glass TVs can be bought separately, on a 0 per cent finance agreement through Sky, though a Sky subscription package is required too, on top of this amount.

The 43-inch Sky Glass TV model costs £649 on its own - or from £13 a month for 48 months, the 55-inch model costs £849 on its own - or £17 a month for 48 months, and the 65-inch model costs £1049 on its own - or £21 a month for 48 months. They all come with a two-year warranty and there is a 24-month option too.

In terms of full Sky Glass subscription costs, you're looking at a minimum of £39 a month - which includes the £13 a month for the TV and £26 a month for the Sky Ultimate TV package. This price would give you the 43-inch Sky Glass TV with Netflix and Sky Entertainment. If you wanted the 55-inch model for example, this monthly cost would be £43 a month, while the 55-inch model would be £47 a month. This is for 48 months.

For £62 a month, you could get the Sky Glass 43-inch TV with Sky Sports, Sky Kids, Sky Entertainment, Netflix and Sky Cinema. This would increase to £66 a month for the 55-inch model and £70 a month for the 65-inch model. Again, this is for 48 months.

Meanwhile, £70 a month would get you the Sky Glass 43-inch TV with Sky Sports, BT Sport, Netflix and Sky Entertainment. This would increase to £74 a month for the 55-inch model and £78 a month for the 65-inch model, for 48 months.

A £10 upfront fee applies to all Sky Glass subscriptions, and you'll also need to keep in mind that you will need broadband. Multi-room through the Sky Stream Puck is also available but costs an additional £10 a month.

The Sky Stream Puck is a separate box that is available alongside Sky Glass. A little like the Sky Q mini box, the Sky Stream Puck is a second streaming box, which allows for Sky multi-room, as briefly mentioned above. Up to six Pucks can be added to the Sky Glass TV.

That means if you have another TV in the bedroom - or five bedrooms - for example, the Sky Stream Puck will enable you to have Sky services on those TV if you have Sky Glass downstairs.

Alternatively, you could opt for the small Sky Glass TV in a bedroom and put a puck downstairs in the living room, allowing for Sky services without a Sky box on a current TV.

As Sky Glass is intended to be a full package - box, satillite dish and TV in one, you need a lot less than what you need for Sky Q.

You do still need an active internet connection though. This doesn't need to be through Sky, but a minimum speed of 11mbps is required for one Sky Glass, and a minimum of 30mbps for multi-room.

Sky Q requires a satellite dish, a separate Sky Q box and a TV to plug the Sky Q box into, while Sky Glass has everything in one product. The content available across both platforms is the same, though the interfaces are different.

Both offer multi-room functionality through either the Sky Q mini box or Sky Stream Puck, respectively.

Sky Glass is available from 18 October in the UK.

Yes. Sky has said the Sky Glass service will improve in 2022 with the launch of a 4K smart camera that will unlock a range of services for the whole family. Sky has said it will transform how we chat, play games, workout and share entertainment at home.