(Pocket-lint) - Sky has just unveiled Glass, its no-dish, no-box TV complete with built-in Sky services. How about that for an all-in-one package?

The streaming and content provider is hosting a bumper event in London today, Thursday 7 October, to reveal its future plans - but the official page went live before the event kicked off. Here's the quick summary.

Sky Glass will be available in three sizes - 'S', a 43-inch TV; 'M', at 55-inch; and 'L', at 65-inch - to cater for various rooms and homes. It's a QLED panel, not OLED, which means the TV is most likely made under licence by Samsung.

The Glass TV set is also going all designer-like, as available in a variety of colours: Anthracite black, Ocean blue, Racing green, Dusky pink, Ceramic white.

Sticking with its one-box-for-all solution, Glass incorporates six speakers and a woofer, delivering 360-degree Dolby Atmos sound - negating the need for a soundbar addition and, presumably, part of the reason why the TV itself is so thick by design.

Glass represents the first time Sky has offered a dish-free solution for UK homes - with services here all running through streaming via a broadband connection.

But that doesn't mean an end to the company's traditional dish services. If you don't want an all-in-one TV solution then Sky Q remains a set-top box option, which you can link with any existing TV. It just might not be as neat a solution for your home.

In terms of pricing, Sky Glass is advertised as being "from £13 a month". But that's for the 43-inch TV, as an interest-free loan over 48-months. And you can't have Glass without a Sky Ultimate TV package, which is a further £26 per month.

We'll be updating this news with more information direct from Sky's "Something Magic" event when more information is confirmed.

