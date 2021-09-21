Is Sky about to launch its own smart TV?

(Pocket-lint) - Sky will hold a major press conference on Thursday 7 October where it will launch something "magical". This is widely thought to be its Sky Q over broadband service - a way of accessing all Sky programming and channels, but without the need for a satellite. However, there could also be something else on the agenda too.

It being reported that Sky will introduce its own smart TV range.

A Sky Q smart TV could offer Sky services as part of the TV's own functionality, all streamed over the internet. Plus, existing deals with Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ and other streaming services (as intergrated into the Sky Q box experience) mean the TV could be an all-in-one package.

Sky has also had a deal with LG in the past, as it's TV technology partner. Maybe the new Sky-branded TVs could leaverage that partnership?

Either way, the Financial Times claims that it will allow Sky to compete against the same streaming services it currently works with - especially when it comes to bidding for new content.

"We constantly look at new technologies to bring our customers more of the content that they love. ​We don’t comment on product rumours," the boradcaster said in a statement.

We'll bring you more on the build-up to the "magical" event in October.