Is Sky about to launch its own smart TV?

(Pocket-lint) - Sky will hold a major press conference on Thursday 7 October where it will launch something "magical". This is widely thought to be its Sky Q over broadband service - a way of accessing all Sky programming and channels, but without the need for a satellite. However, there could also be something else on the agenda too.
It being reported that Sky will introduce its own smart TV range.
A Sky Q smart TV could offer Sky services as part of the TV's own functionality, all streamed over the internet. Plus, existing deals with Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ and other streaming services (as intergrated into the Sky Q box experience) mean the TV could be an all-in-one package.
Sky has also had a deal with LG in the past, as it's TV technology partner. Maybe the new Sky-branded TVs could leaverage that partnership?
Either way, the Financial Times claims that it will allow Sky to compete against the same streaming services it currently works with - especially when it comes to bidding for new content.
"We constantly look at new technologies to bring our customers more of the content that they love. We don’t comment on product rumours," the boradcaster said in a statement.
We'll bring you more on the build-up to the "magical" event in October.