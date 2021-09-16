(Pocket-lint) - Sky will host a launch event on Thursday 7 October where it plans to unveil something "magical".

Pocket-lint will be there, but it could also be streamed online so we hope to host it ourselves for you to watch closer the time. We have asked Sky to confirm.

There's also a teaser video available now, which doesn't really give much away.

Our guess? We think it'll be for the long-awaited, much-discussed Sky Q IP service in the UK.

Already available in Germany and a couple of other Sky territories (under different names), Sky Q IP will enable al customers to get the Sky Q box experience even without a satellite dish.

It will deliver content entirely via an internet connection, but could still allow for Sky Q box functionality, such as recording shows - they'll just be stored in the cloud rather the box itself.

One of our sources also previously told us that the service could fall under a single monthly subscription fee, but extras could be bolted on - such as UHD streams where possible, and Sky Sports. We were informed that non-Sky apps will also be available through the Sky Q IP box too, with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ being obvious candidates.

It's a full Sky Q experience, basically.

Things certainly seem to have progressed since we talked to the company's group chief product officer, Fraser Stirling, in July 2020. Then, he hinted that plans for an internet-streamed version of Sky Q was low down on the prioritory list: "We have been working on it, [but] I'll be 100 per cent honest, it's a very powerful thing to have a hybrid platform like we do," he said, referring to the conventional Sky Q box's satellite and data delivery system.

Looks like plans have been accelerated again.