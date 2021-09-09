Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Sky Q and Sky Go get new abilities, including voice commands to record what you're watching

(Pocket-lint) - Sky has announced a few new features for Sky Q and the accompanying Sky Go app.

The additions to Sky Q all centre on voice. You can now switch between apps using commands through the voice remote - you no longer have to go back to the Sky Q homescreen to start another app.

For example, if you are listening to music on Spotify but want to watch something on Netflix instead, just say "Netflix" into the remote.

You can also now quit an app and head back to the homescreen by just saying "home"; or into a TV channel,  by saying "watch 409" for Sky Sports (or another favourite station).

While watching live TV, you can now record the rest of an episode or movie by just saying "record" or "record this" into the remote.

A new collection page for Audio Desctriptive Content has been created too. That's also accessible via voice command.

The Sky Go iOS app now has Sky Sports Recap to catch up on highlights during live Premier and EFL matches. It's also coming to Android devices soon.

Sky has added the ability to skip ads on Sky Go too, and everyone can now download TV to the Sky Go app to watch without an internet connection, not just Sky Go Extra and Sky Q Multiscreen subscribers.

Finally, Sky Go content can now be watched on two devices at once. Sky Go Extra and Sky Q Multiscreen customers can still stream to four concurrently.

The new features are rolling out now.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 9 September 2021.
