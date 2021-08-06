(Pocket-lint) - There are several streaming services available in the US that aren't available in the UK and Europe due to pre-existing licensing deals and other obstacles. But, starting in 2022, you can cross Paramount+ off that list.

ViacomCBS has inked a deal with Sky to launch Paramount+ in the UK, Austria, Germany, Ireland, Italy, and Switzerland sometime next year. Although details on pricing and any potential content differences weren't yet announced, the duo did reveal how you'll be able to access Paramount+.

As part of their deal, ViacomCBS' streaming service will be available on Sky platforms (plus Sky will continue to carry ViacomCBS pay-TV channels such as Comedy Central). A direct subscription to Paramount+ - as well as various bundles - is all part of the plan, though details are thin now. Sky Cinema subscribers will get Paramount+ at no extra cost, apparently, but other Sky customers will have to add it to their accounts.

Keep in mind Paramount+ is already available in the US, Australia, Hungary, Russia, and the Middle East. But coming to Europe is obviously a major market expansion, one that might make Paramount+ more of a competitor to Disney+, Netflix, or Prime Video. Might being the key word there.

Paramount+ is a rebranding of CBS All Access, a live TV subscription service that CBS launched in 2014. It offers properties from the combined ViacomCBS network, including Paramount, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, and Comedy Central. For more about Paramount+, see our guide: