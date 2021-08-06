(Pocket-lint) - Football doesn't tend to take a break for very long, so any fan will know that the start of the new Premier League season is right around the corner - it all kicks off on 13 August 2021 this year, and we can't wait.

With a new season, though, comes the same old puzzle - how are you going to get the Premier League on your TV? Well, Sky's got a pretty comprehensive answer for you with a superb deal this year.

New and existing Sky TV customers can get both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football for just £18 monthly for 18 months. Find out why that's such a superb deal, below.

We don't want to beat a dead horse, but we'll start with the obvious - this is a great deal in purely financial terms, given that either Sky Sports Football or Sky Sports Premier League is normally £18 on its own. That you get both channels for that price is nearly robbery, and means that you'll have your pick of live games whenever they're on.

The Premier League channel, as the name suggests, focusses on England's top flight, not just with top-drawer live matches but with re-runs of historic thrillers, retrospectives and a huge array of other programming to enjoy. It's also the home of Monday Night Football, the peak of punditry.

Sky Sports Football, meanwhile, widens your horizons a bit with games from other leagues including the Scottish Premiership for some of the most bitterly-fought games out there, and the astonishingly competitive Sky Bet Championship, where huge clubs will duke it out for entry to the coveted Premier League. This year also marks the first time you'll be able to catch the FA Women's Super League on Sky Sports, so that you can also sample the best of the women's game.

In case you couldn't tell, this all means that between the two channels, you'll have access to over 400 live games across four leagues throughout the season, with multiple games each and every weekend. You won't just be limited to club football either. Sky shows plenty of international games from tournaments like The Nations League, so you'll also be able to enjoy games featuring huge European nations throughout the season.

Plus, as a Sky TV customer you can always add in more channels if you feel like it - for just £25 a month* you can opt for the complete sports bundle to get the best of other huge sports including Formula 1 and cricket. Of course, if it's really football you want, adding BT Sport to your package will nab you all the European matches that service boasts, too.

Sky doesn't just have the most Premier League games, though - it's also got a punditry and presenting team that is the envy of the industry. You'll get analysis and insights from pundits including Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville and Micah Richards, who were at the top of the game when they were playing.

There are also top ex-managers to rely on, including Roy Keane and Graeme Souness, two of the most explosive personalities in football. Plus, Sky frequently brings in guest pundits of the highest calibre, including those still working at the peak of the game, like Jose Mourinho and Rafa Benitez.

All in all, this is a deal you can't afford to miss out on if you're planning to watch much football this season - and it ends on 30 September 2021, so be sure to take advantage before then. Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League for just £18 - it's the sort of saving that doesn't come around too often. If you're a new customer it's open to you, while it can also be added to existing Sky subscribers' packages.