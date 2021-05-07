(Pocket-lint) - Sex and the City is coming back for a special reunion series, that's dropping the Sex and the City name and getting the title "And Just Like That" - one of narrator Carrie Bradshaw's classic sayings.

Here's everything you need to know about Sex and the City's next chapter, And Just Like That, including when it is due to be released, where you will be able to watch it and where to catch up on previous Sex and the City episodes and films.

While the Sex and the City reboot series - And Just Like That - has been confirmed as happening, there is no official date set for its release as yet.

Production is due to begin in late Spring, according to WarnerMedia.

When the Sex and the City reboot series does get released, it will air on HBO Max for those in the US. The streaming service is lapping up the 90s nostalgia, with Friends: The Reunion also due to appear at some point in 2021.

In the UK, HBO Max has a programming deal with Sky, which means And Just Like That will likely be shown on Sky Atlantic.

There will be 10 episodes of the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That. The episodes will be 30 minutes each, like the original Sex and the City episodes were.

These 10 episodes will add to the 94 episodes across six seasons of Sex and the City that ran until 2004. There are also two films.

The Sex and the City revival show And Just Like That will focus on Carrie, Charlottle and Miranda - Samantha isn't in it - navigating life and friendship in their 50s, 20 years on from when they did the same in their 30s during the initial six seasons of the show.

WarnerMedia said in a statement about the show: "The new Max Original series is based on the book, 'Sex and the City,' by Candice Bushnell and the original TV series created by Darren Star. The series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

Regarding the absence of Samantha Jones, TV Line said Casey Bloys, HBO Max Chief Content Officer, said: "[EP Sarah Jessica Parker and King] are trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York. So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you're 30, you may not have when you're 50."

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max, said: "I grew up with these characters, and I can't wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humour and the beloved city that has always defined them."

While there is no official trailer yet, Sarah Jessica Parker did share a teaser on Instagram, though it doesn't give much away, except saying "the story continues…".

Only some of the story will continue though as while Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York) have all confirmed they will be returning for the Sex and the City reboot, Kim Cattrall (Samantha Jones) will not be returning. It's rumoured the first episode will address Jones' absence.

There are rumoured to be seveal new characters though - according to TV Line - and there's also some chatter of Jennifer Hudson coming back as Louise from St Louis.

HBO Max chief content officer, Casey Bloys, previously said Sarah Jessica Parker and Michael Patrick King "didn't want to tell a story with all-white writers or an all-white cast" because "it's not reflective of New York. So they are being very, very conscious about understanding that New York has to reflect the way New York looks today."

There are 94 episodes across six seasons of Sex and the City to catch up on if you want to refresh your memory before the reboot And Just Like That comes out. There are also two films, Sex and the City and Sex and the City 2.

In the UK, you can stream all 94 episodes of Sex and the City on Sky On Demand and Now. If you don't have a Now or Sky subscription, you can buy all six seasons through Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Rakuten TV or Chili.

In the US, all 94 episodes are available to catch up on through HBO Max, if you have a subscription. With a HBO Max subscription, you can also access the HBO Channel through Prime Video.

For the films, the first film isn't available to stream for free in the UK. Though you can buy or rent it through Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and others. Sex and the City 2 the movie is available to stream on Netflix though.

In the US, both movies are available on HBO Max.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.