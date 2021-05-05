Sky Q gets Peloton app to add to fitness line-up

(Pocket-lint) - Peloton has been added to the range of fitness apps available on Sky Q.

The paid subscription app offers Peloton's suite of workouts that are doable without needing its connected exercise bike or treadmill.

There are workouts for strength training, yoga, cardio, pilates and more. They are all available on demand and come with real-time motivation and curated playlists from music artists. They can be filtered by class type, length, even musical genre.

The app comes with a 30-day free trial and subsequently costs £12.99 per month. The Peloton Digital Membership plan can also be used with mobile devices.

Existing Peloton members - either Digital or All-Access (the premium plan for Peloton's equipment) - can sign into the Sky Q app and start immediately.

"We're excited to roll out the Peloton App on Sky Q. The Peloton App launched in 2018 and we’ve been continuously introducing new features and ways to access our content over time. Our latest launch on Sky Q makes our content even more accessible," said Peloton's managing director, Kevin Cornils.

As well as find it in the menu system, you can open the Peloton app using the Sky Q voice remote and just saying "Peloton". You can also see the entire gamut of Sky Q fitness services by just saying "fitness".

Writing by Rik Henderson.