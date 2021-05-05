  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. TV news
  4. Sky TV news

Sky Q gets Peloton app to add to fitness line-up

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Sky Sky Q gets Peloton app to add to fitness line-up
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Peloton has been added to the range of fitness apps available on Sky Q.

The paid subscription app offers Peloton's suite of workouts that are doable without needing its connected exercise bike or treadmill.

There are workouts for strength training, yoga, cardio, pilates and more. They are all available on demand and come with real-time motivation and curated playlists from music artists. They can be filtered by class type, length, even musical genre.

The app comes with a 30-day free trial and subsequently costs £12.99 per month. The Peloton Digital Membership plan can also be used with mobile devices.

Existing Peloton members - either Digital or All-Access (the premium plan for Peloton's equipment) - can sign into the Sky Q app and start immediately.

"We're excited to roll out the Peloton App on Sky Q. The Peloton App launched in 2018 and we’ve been continuously introducing new features and ways to access our content over time. Our latest launch on Sky Q makes our content even more accessible," said Peloton's managing director, Kevin Cornils.

As well as find it in the menu system, you can open the Peloton app using the Sky Q voice remote and just saying "Peloton". You can also see the entire gamut of Sky Q fitness services by just saying "fitness".

Writing by Rik Henderson.
Recommended for you
What order should you watch all the Star Wars films and shows?
What order should you watch all the Star Wars films and shows? By Maggie Tillman ·
Upcoming Marvel movies: Every new MCU film and TV show in the works
Upcoming Marvel movies: Every new MCU film and TV show in the works By Maggie Tillman ·
What order should you watch every Marvel movie and TV show?
What order should you watch every Marvel movie and TV show? By Maggie Tillman ·