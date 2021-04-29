Sky Q introduces some Line of Duty voice commands so you can act like you're part of AC-12

(Pocket-lint) - Sky has introduced voice commands especially for fans of the BBC's Line of Duty series.

The commands themselves don't do an awful lot, since they'll just take you to the latest episodes of the iconic series but if you're into one of the best British cop dramas ever then you'll be rather keen to give them a go anyway.

You can say the following into your Sky Q voice remote: Who is H?, Mother of God, We do our duty to the letter of the law and Now we’re sucking diesel. Sadly there's no inclusion of last weekend's iconic line from Superintendent Ted Hastings - "Jesus, Mary and Joseph and the wee donkey, can we just move this thing along before it drives us all round the bloody bend".

Voice search has become much more of a focus for Sky Q over the last couple of years and it's now easier than ever to search with your voice. You can also say "What should I watch?" into your Sky Q voice remote to see new episodes of your favourites and recordings. You'll also get personalised recommendations based on your viewing history and currently trending shows.

Line of Duty series 6 concludes this Sunday at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Writing by Dan Grabham.