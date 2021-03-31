(Pocket-lint) - Sky is currently rolling out updates to both Sky Q and its Sky Go app for mobile that add plenty of new features.

For starters, Sky Q boxes gain UI integration for Disney+.

Like with Netflix, the entire gamut of Disney+ content will now appear throughout the Sky Q experience for subscribers to the streaming service. That includes voice and text search, so you can find Disney+ and Star on Disney+ shows and films without having to access the dedicated app.

Once clicked on, a show or movie will then instantly open in the app and play.

Other additions to Sky Q include a new voice bar at the top-left of the screen (rather than bottom, as before) and greater accessibility features. Voice guidance has been added to help people with sight difficulties. It speaks aloud the menu system and content names to help them navigate the system.

A high contrast mode has also been added, to make the experience more visually distinct. And, a British Sign Language (BSL) zone has been added which gathers together all shows that feature sign language. This makes it much easier for those with listening difficulties to find relevant content in the one place.

The Sky Go app has been improved to include similar experience features as Sky Q boxes. A continue watching rail makes picking up where you left off - on app or Sky Q - much easier. There are also new Sky channels and browse by category rails on the homescreen.

Sky Go also gets its own iOS widget to place on your device's screen - available through iOS or iPadOS widget bar. The widget can be set in numerous sizes and changed to either show Sky's top picks for you, or content you've started already and can continue to watch.

"Today marks another big moment for Sky Q as we roll out exciting new voice features," said Sky's group chief product officer, Fraser Stirling.

"Integrating Disney+ into voice search means it's now much easier to find more of what you love. And, adding voice guidance to our strong accessibility offering helps to create a better experience for all Sky Q customers."

Writing by Rik Henderson.