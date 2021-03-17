How to watch Zack Snyder's Justice League and what to expect

(Pocket-lint) - The long awaited Zack Snyder cut of Justice League is almost upon us and you'll no doubt want to know how you can view it from day one.

It has taken a while and approximately $70 million worth of reshoots and new edits, but Snyder has finally realised his original vision.

So here are the ways you can watch it in the UK and US from its launch date of Thursday 18 March 2021, along with a bit of an explainer as to why it exists in the first place.

Sky will be showing the Zack Syder cut on Sky Cinema in the UK. That means Sky Q and Now customers with a Sky Cinema subscription will be able to watch it on one of the several channels or on demand.

It will be available from 18 March 2021.

Warner's own streaming service, HBO Max, will host the movie in the US. It will be available to stream in its entirety from 18 March 2021.

Anyone who has seen the 2017 theatrical release of Justice League will know that, while it's a passable action film, it doesn't hold a candle on any of the Avengers movies.

And, while it is 120 minutes long, it does feel choppy in places, baggy in others. In short, it seems to lack something and the characters often feel under-explored and two-dimensional.

That can mainly be attributed to the fact that director Snyder had to leave the project halfway through due to family tragedy. He was replaced by Joss Whedon (The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron) but he was subsequently hamstrung by the refusal by Warner to shift the release date. The studio also demanded it hit two-hours maximum.

These are never great conditions for realising a director's vision and the end result certainly felt rushed and incomplete.

Prior to Whedon being brought in, Synder had created his own cut of the movie without effects and other finishing touches. And, in 2019, some of the movie's stars campaigned for this cut to be finished and seen. A petitiion with over 180,000 signatures was also delivered to Warner to demand the Synder cut was released. Now, in 2021, it has been.

The new version is twice the length of the theatrical edition - running at 242 minutes. Better get yourself an extra large tub of popcorn.

It also features plenty of reshot scenes, new characters, and a different ending. None of the Whedon shot footage has made it into Synder's finished version.

Critics, on the whole, have been glowing about Zack Snyder's Justice League - a marked change for a film given 40 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes originally. The new cut has, so far, received 78 per cent from critics alone.

Writing by Rik Henderson.