(Pocket-lint) - Sky has pulled off a major coup in securing the UK rights to the forthcoming Zack Snyder cut of Justice League. And, rather than make it a premium paid movie on Sky Store, it will be available to all Sky Cinema subscribers on Sky Q and Now TV.

It will hit the service on 18 March 2021.

The much-hyped new version of the film will be available on HBO Max in the US - although part of it was already accidentally shown instead of the new Tom and Jerry movie. Sky has a long-standing exclusivity deal with Warner's HBO, which results in shows like Game of Thrones and Westworld being on Sky Atlantic, and that is clearly helped it secure the "Snyder Cut".

Justice League was originally released in 2017 to mixed critical response. However, its director, Zack Snyder, was reportedly unhappy with the theatrical edit. He decided he wanted to make a director's cut of the film, which is the new version coming next week.

Approximately $70 million has been spent on the "restoration", including new material, special effects and musical score.

Make sure you put aside a weekend to watch it as the finished movie has a 242 minute runtime.

squirrel_widget_182859

Writing by Rik Henderson.