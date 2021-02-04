How to redeem your free Sky Q voice remote

(Pocket-lint) - Sky is offering some of its customers a free Sky Q voice remote. The remote is available to Sky VIP customers who have a Sky Q box connected to broadband, but who don't already have a Sky Q voice remote.

The offer comes at a great time, with Sky having recently announced extra functionality to its voice search.

Rather than just being able to use voice search to find something specific on your Sky Q box, you'll now be able to say "what should I watch" to your Sky Q voice remote and recommendations will appear on your screen. Voice search works within 10-metres of your Sky Q box.

The Sky Q voice remote offer is limited to one remote per Sky VIP household, in the UK and Republic of Ireland, and it is only available while stocks last. The remote normally costs £24.99 to buy.

Sky says in the terms and conditions that delivery could take up to three months, though our order confirmation has told us we will have it within 30 days. The offer ends on 31 March 2021, though as it says while stocks last, we'd suggest you redeem sooner rather than later.

Redeeming your free Sky Q voice remote is super easy. Follow these steps:

Open the My Sky app Head the the Sky VIP tab in the bottom right corner Tap on the Exclusive Free Voice Remote card Select "Redeem Now" Tick the terms and conditions Tap on "Confirm Order"

Once you've finished, you will recieve an email titled "Confirmation of the changes you've made to your Sky". That's it. Free voice remote coming your way!

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.