Sky UK VIP customers get lockdown freebies including free access to Fiit, weekly movies and home school lessons

(Pocket-lint) - Sky UK has introduced a bunch of lockdown freebies for Sky VIP customers which remains free to join. Individually the items aren't game-changing but it all adds up to a nice package of extras.

Firstly, there's a 30 day pass to the Fiit app so you can workout at home. Then there's access to a curated selection of educational videos via the Highbrow app. There's free, unlimited access on Sky Q until the 31 March and videos are available up to age 11.

Sky is also making a Sky Original film available every Monday night from Sky Cinema including special screenings of Final Score (1 February at 9pm), Monster Family (8 February at 6pm) and Four Kids and IT (15 February at 6pm). These will be available on Sky One and each movie will be repeated the following weekend.

And, as we've previously reported, there's a year's free access to the Discovery+ streaming service.

Finally, there's also a Aardman Morph model-making workshop plus a Harry Potter-themed quiz for when things get a little samey.

You can join Sky VIP via the My Sky app if you're not already a member. New Sky customers are automatically enrolled, so you don’t need to do anything if you've recently joined Sky.

Writing by Dan Grabham.