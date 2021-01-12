Sky Q gets BBC Sounds, continuing the rapid app expansion

(Pocket-lint) - Sky has continued its rapid expansion of supported apps on Sky Q by adding BBC Sounds.

The audio streaming app is free and offers a huge collection of podcasts, radio broadcasts and music mixes. It is available across multiple platforms, including mobile, and now can be accessed through the apps section of the Sky Q user experience. You will need a free BBC account to sign in.

Sky Q owners can also use their voice remotes to open the BBC Sounds app - just say "Launch BBC Sounds" into the remote with the voice button pressed.

"In 2020, we brought a range of apps to Sky Q, including Disney+, Discovery+ and Amazon Prime Video, so I’m delighted to kickstart the new year by adding the brilliant BBC Sounds app to the Sky Q mix," said Sky's chief business officer, Patrick Behar.

"We know the value our customers place on BBC content so it’s great that they can access the best of music, radio and podcasts alongside their favourite TV, in one place, easy."

Sky Q now has a healthy selection of apps and services available on the platform, including Netflix and the aforementioned Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video. Some offer 4K HDR streaming.

Writing by Rik Henderson.