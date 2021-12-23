All you need to do is say "Where's Santa?" or "Where's Father Christmas?" into your Sky Q voice remote.

If you're wondering how Santa will manage to deliver all those presents on Christmas Day then wonder no longer! If you have Sky Q you can track Santa's progress through the different time zones across the globe.

There's of course the Norad Santa tracker and the Google Santa tracker, which you can read about in our separate feature, but here we are looking at how you can track him through your Sky Q box.

How to track Santa using Sky Q

To track Santa through Sky Q, all you need to do is say "Where's Santa?" or "Where's Father Christmas?" into your Sky Q voice remote and the tracker app will launch so you can check out the big man's current route.

The Where's Santa app is also available within the Apps section alongside the likes of Fiit, Spotify, Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video and recent Apple TV+ addition.

The app also shows you how many presents have been delivered so far, as well as the distance Santa has travelled. You can even see where his next stop is.

As mentioned, you can also check out our Norad Tracks Santa vs Google Santa Tracker feature. Both have been available for a few years now, but Sky's is great if you want to check out progress on your TV instead. And you can even leave it going throughout Christmas Eve to keep a check on progress, of course!