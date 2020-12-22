You can now track Santa's progress with Sky Q

(Pocket-lint) - If you're wondering how Santa will manage to deliver all those presents on Christmas Eve then wonder no longer! If you have Sky Q you can now track Santa's progress through the different time zones across the globe.

All you need to do is say “Where’s Santa?” or “Where’s Father Christmas?” into your Sky Q voice remote and the tracker app will launch so you can check out Santa's current route. The Where’s Santa app is also available within the Apps section alongside others like Fiit, Spotify, Disney+, Netflix and recent addition Prime Video.

The app will also show you how many presents have been delivered so far, as well as the distance Santa has travelled. You can even see where his next stop is!

We also recently compared two other key Santa tracking tools - check out Norad Tracks Santa vs Google Santa Tracker. Both have been available for a few years now, but Sky's is great if you want to check out progress on your TV instead. And you can even leave it going during Christmas Eve to keep a check on progress of course!

If you're after a last-minute gift, check out our guide here - you're still not to late to get hold of a present!

Writing by Dan Grabham.