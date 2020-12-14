Amazon Prime Video finally comes to Sky Q - plus Now TV comes to Fire TV, too

(Pocket-lint) - Sky and Amazon have signed an agreement that will see Amazon Prime start to roll out on Sky Q boxes from today. Reciprocally, Sky's Now TV app will appear on Fire TV devices from today, too.

Both apps have been long-awaited, indeed the Pocket-lint team was only recently discussing how the lack of Prime Video was negative in terms of Sky Q's ambition to be a one-stop TV destination.

The deal is pan-European, so Prime Video will come to Sky Q devices the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany from today, Sky Ticket devices (the German equivalent of Now TV), Now TV devices in the UK, Ireland and Italy and the Sky X video-over-IP service in Austria.

"Sky Q customers are receiving an early Christmas present on their boxes this year in the form of Amazon Prime Video," says Sky chief Stephen van Rooyen. "Amazon Prime Video TV shows, movies and more will sit alongside Sky Originals and Netflix, as well as apps like Disney+, BBC iPlayer, Fiit and much more. This will make it even easier for you to access everything you love, in one place."

Now TV will roll out today in the UK on current-generation Fire TV Sticks including Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick (3rd and 4th gen) and Fire TV Stick 4K. Other devices will be supported from early 2021 at which point the app will also launch in Ireland, Germany (Sky Ticket) as well as Italy in addition to the UK.

"It just got even easier for customers to enjoy the best entertainment on Fire TV devices,” said Emma Gilmartin, Head of Fire TV, Europe. “With the launch of Now TV on our Fire TV Devices, we’re excited to bring the most talked-about and award-winning TV series, films and sport all in the easy and intuitive Fire TV experience.”

Both sides seem pretty happy about the announcement, as does Prime Video's vice president Jay Marine who makes the very good point that the announcement is ideally timed for Prime Video's annual slew of Premier League fixtures.

"It’s a perfect time for Sky customers to catch up on our award-winning Prime Video TV shows, movies, and live sport including Prime Video’s exclusive live broadcasts of over 20 English Premier League games this December. Plus, with Now TV launching on Fire TV – customers in the UK have never had it better when it comes to choosing what to watch however they are watching."

Writing by Dan Grabham.