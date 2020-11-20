Discovery+ app launches on Sky Q, free for 12 months

(Pocket-lint) - Discovery+ is Discovery's new home of on-demand content, now live in the UK.,

The app is available at no extra cost to existing Sky Q subscribers for 12 months, though there's no indication of what would happen at the end of that period - presumably it will end up as an add-on to your existing subscription.

There is original content available on the service - 80 hours of exclusive Discovery+ shows including Joe Exotic: Tigers, Lies & Cover Up, Chasing Ocean Giants, Salvage Hunters and 90 Day Fiancé. The service will offer box sets and ongoing premiers as well as all the content you can take from Discovery, TLC, Quest, Food Network, Animal Planet, DMax, Discovery Science, Discovery History and more.

To start you can say “get discovery plus” into your Sky Q voice remote or just go to your Apps screen where it'll live alongside YouTube, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Netflix, Fiit and others. When you sign up for discovery+ through Sky, you’ll need to activate your account online through the Discovery website and sign in with your Sky ID to connect it to a Discovery account (yes, you need to create another password).

You can watch Discovery+ content on all of your Sky Q boxes, including miniboxes.

Writing by Dan Grabham.