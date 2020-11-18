(Pocket-lint) - Sky's HDR rollout continues apace with confirmation that at least 40 Sky Cinema movies will be available in 4K HDR on Sky Q in time for Christmas.

In addition, it will be easier to spot which are available with high-dynamic range tech thanks to a new "HDR" identifier on each film or TV show homepage. It will appear if a Sky Q box is HDR-compatible as well as the TV.

The 4K HDR movies will appear on eligible Sky Q boxes from 9 December. Customers also need a subscription to Sky Cinema, of course.

The forthcoming lineup includes the Back to the Future trilogy, Le Mans 66, all eight Harry Potter movies, and the premiering Bad Boys For Life.

New TV series coming in HDR include the finale to Tin Star, Gangs of London and Chernobyl.

Sky also told Pocket-lint that future Sky Store movies will be available in HDR, and sports coverage will extend to the 2020/21 Premier League season.

Other additions to the Sky Q experience include weather protection, whereby users can continue to view catch-up and on demand content, even if there is currently no satellite signal due to bad weather. Voice search adds new commands, such as "what should I watch?" which pulls up a page based on your favourites, recently viewed programmes and recommended shows. And, parents will be able to put individual apps behind a PIN to avoid any inappropriate access.

Sky Go will be tweaked too, with new video shorts across multiple sports, including football, F1, golf, cricket and boxing. And, there will be access to Sky Sports red button channels.

"We're continuing to add new features to Sky Q and Sky Go, with updates almost every week, so your Sky TV experiences keep getting even better," said Sky's group chief product officer, Fraser Stirling.

"You can watch more TV and movies in stunning HDR picture quality, get personal with voice search, enjoy more sporting action anywhere with Sky Go, and find more of what you love with our simple homepage."

Writing by Rik Henderson.