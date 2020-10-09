(Pocket-lint) - Since the pandemic started in the UK and social distancing measures were introduced, Premier League football has been continuing but without fans in the stadiums.

That resulted in all remaining fixtures of the 2019/20 season being televised - some even on terrestrial TV. And, that was extended to the first month of the new season.

However, the Premier League has decided not to continue with making all matches available to watch for free (or as part of a regular Sky Sports, BT Sport and/or Amazon Prime subscription).

Instead, throughout October, matches that aren't already scheduled for TV will only be available pay-per-view, with all non-televised games available for £14.95 per match on Sky Sports' or BT Sports' Box Office services.

It is reported that neither Sky nor BT will profit from this, with the money going to the clubs themselves to help their financial situations while they cannot admit paying fans. This is after over £1 billion was spent by Premier League clubs in the last transfer window alone.

According to the league, it will be an interim solution while it remains "committed to the safe return of fans as soon as possible".

Top Sky pundit, Gary Neville, tweeted that "this is a really bad move by the Premier League".

This is a really bad move by the @premierleague to charge £14.95 for single matches that have been shown free for 6 months ! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 9, 2020

Writing by Rik Henderson.