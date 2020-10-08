Sky Q now has Netflix in HDR, with the promise of even more HDR content soon

(Pocket-lint) - After a long wait Sky has finally been rolling out High Dynamic Range (HDR) to selected shows on its Sky Q platform and the broadcaster has now announced support for HDR on Netflix as well.

Netflix HDR will be rolled out to Sky customers from today and will be available to all by mid-November.

To get HDR on Sky Q you need an HDR TV and HDR ready Sky Q box plus an Ultra HD-capable subscription. To get Netflix in HDR you’ll need Netflix Premium.

Sky started providing HDR content back in May via Sky Originals - Sky's own shows. Sky now says there will be even more of these shows over the next few months including Patrick Melrose and Code 404 plus Sky Nature shows America’s Wild Border and A Bee’s Diary in November.

HDR is also available on selected Disney+ movies and shows in HDR as well - of course, you'll need the separate Disney+ subscription for this.

To watch Disney+ HDR on Sky Q, you’ll need a Disney+ subscription

Sky Cinema is expected to start showing HDR movies at the end of the year. The Secret Garden will be the first Sky Cinema original film available in HDR, says the company.

Sport in HDR will also be coming in 2021 - probably starting with the Tokyo Olympics via BBC iPlayer.

Writing by Dan Grabham.