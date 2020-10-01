Sky Q gets the Fiit app to help you workout at home

(Pocket-lint) - Sky has added the Fiit app available to its UK Sky Q boxes to help customers work out at home.

Fiit offers over 600 on-demand fitness classes and is available on multiple platforms, including Android and iOS. Its addition to the Sky Q app lineup represents the first tie-in with a UK TV platform.

The Fiit classes are each created and led by the service's 35 trainers and are available to browse through studio types - cardio, strength and rebulance - or via the individual trainers.

The service is available through subscription, priced at £20 per month, £45 for three months, or £120 for a whole year. However, Sky Q customers can access 24 free classes, while Sky VIP members will get 30-days membership for free.

Sky VIP is a free service to all Sky customers.

"With Fiit on Sky Q, we’re making it easier for people to enjoy their fitness journey at home. This is just the first fitness experience to come to the platform, reflecting how important Sky Q is to home life," said Sky's group chief product officer, Fraser Stirling.

"The TV experience is now about much more than our favourite show or movie, it’s how we listen to music, it’s about education, gaming, health and wellbeing, and much more."

