(Pocket-lint) - Sky added HDR to a selection of its Sky Q boxes in May 2020, with the launch of three nature programmes.

Since then, additional Sky originals TV series have started to appear in the HLG format - the HDR standard of choice for broadcasters. Others are also coming soon.

Here's a list of all the Sky Q 4K HDR shows currently available on the platform or imminent, including availability where applicable.

Also, if you want to find out if your Sky Q box is HDR ready, head over to our feature here: How to watch HDR on Sky Q and check if your box is compatible. Or you can find out how to get your own box upgraded if it's not on the supported devices list.

Sky Nature: Gangs of Lemur Island

Sky Nature: Malawi Wildlife Rescue

Sky Nature: Pridelands: Wilderness Reborn

Sky Nature: Wild Tales From The Farm

Sky originals: A Discovery of Witches (from September)

Sky originals: Brassic 2 (from late September)

Sky originals: Britannia II

Sky originals: Bulletproof 2 (from 13 August)

Sky originals: Cobra

Sky originals: Save Me Too (from late August)

HDR Sky Cinema movies are said to be coming around Christmas time, while live sports broadcasts are expected to start with the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 (via the BBC's iPlayer coverage).

Writing by Rik Henderson.