Sky will offer team-specific crowd noise from EA's FIFA game for the Premier League restart

Sky has announced it will offer viewers the option of crowd noise when the Premier League restarts - but it's going to be rather clever. It has teamed up (sorry, pun intended) with EA Sports to take the crowd noise from the enduring FIFA game.

That means that Sky will be able to have team-specific crowd noise. You will, of course, be able to watch the games without the extra noise. Certain games will be available in 4K through Sky Q with Dolby Atmos as before.

You will also be able to catch up on key highlights during live matches. Each game will have a live timeline so you can see highlights at any point during the match, even if you haven't been watching the whole game. This feature is called Sky Sports Recap.

Fanzone - available on the website and app - will enable you to watch selected games with friends in a video room so you can interact with them as you watch the game on TV.

Sky will show 64 of the 92 upcoming Premier League games. 25 of these will be free-to-air, on Sky's Pick channel that's also available through other platforms like Freeview. The free games includes Everton vs Liverpool on the first weekend of action.

BT has also announced it will offer crowd noise as well as a Watch Together feature using the BT app so you can watch in split view.

You can check out all the details about the Premier League restart in our main feature.