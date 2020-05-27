Sky Q will add HDR to Netflix and Disney+ in "coming months"

Sky Q customers can now access some content in HDR (HLG) as long as their boxes are compatible.

However, only three series are available in the format, drawn from the shows appearing on new channel Sky Nature.

Other programming will appear later in 2020 and Sky Cinema will range a selection of blockbuster films in 4K HDR in time for Christmas.

But what about Netflix and Disney+?

Pocket-lint has learned that both apps will become HDR-enabled later this year: "HDR will also launch on third party apps over the coming months, including Disney+ and Netflix," a Sky spokesperson told us.

That's great news for subscribers of either - plus YouTube, which also features HDR content.

It is also understood that BBC iPlayer will be HDR-enabled, at least in time for the Tokyo Olympics next year. Sky revealed that the first live sports coverage to broadcast on Sky Q in HDR will be from that BBC-exclusive event.

Considering the postponed Olympics starts on Friday 23 July 2021, that means the likelihood of any of next season's Premier League football matched being available in HDR on Sky is very slim.

In the meantime, those with compatible boxes can watch five episodes of Gangs of Lemur Island, Pridelands: Wilderness reborn, and five episodes of Malawi: Wildlife Rescue in the enhanced HLG picture format.

squirrel_widget_182859