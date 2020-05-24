Sky Q will finally get HDR on Wednesday 27 May 2020

Sky has confirmed to Pocket-lint that Sky Q boxes will finally be HDR-enabled from Wednesday 27 May.

A software upgrade will add the ability to view high dynamic range content (using the HLG standard) on compatible TVs.

It will launch with three nature documentaries in HDR available on demand: Gangs of Lemur Island, Pridelands: Wilderness Reborn, and Malawi: Wildlife Rescue.

This coincides with the launch of the new Sky Nature channel, which will provide more supported shows in future.

The channel is free to all Sky TV customers, although only those with Sky Experience or Ultra HD subscriptions will be able to access HDR programming.

Sky will expand its HDR offering throughout 2020. As well as additional Sky Nature docs, Sky Originals will be made available in the format for on demand viewing. Some Sky Cinema movies will also be available in HDR in time for Christmas.

Live HDR broadcasts will start with the 2021 Summer Olympics, currently planned to begin on 23 July next year, after they were postponed due to the current global crisis.

"We're really excited to be launching HDR on Sky Q," said Sky's chief product officer, Fraser Stirling.

"We're starting with some of our brilliant new Sky Nature shows on demand, with loads more fantastic HDR content coming throughout this year, like Sky originals and movies, followed by live HDR sport in 2021."

There is currently no word on if/when Netflix and Disney+ content will be HDR-enabled on Sky Q boxes too.