Sky Q adds free games you can play with your remote

Sky customers have received an unexpected treat. Sky Q users can now access a PlayWorks app on their devices, which includes 20 free games to play on a TV using just the remote control.

PlayWorks generally supplies easy-to-play, interactive games for Smart TV platforms, such as those used by Samsung and LG. Now you can play some of its games on Sky Q boxes too.

The free games on offer include the classics Tetris, Solitaire and Mah Jongg, but more modern titles, such as Doodle Jump and Crossy Road.

The app is available in the dedicated Apps section of the Sky Q user interface, while voice control can start it instantly - just say "Open PlayWorks" using Sky Q's voice functionality.

Sky will be adding a series of other apps over the coming months. Fitness, music and learning applications will be able to access from the Sky Q menu system without needing to switch devices.

At present, it has a selection of streaming apps available, including Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, Vevo and Spotify.

The Disney+ app will add 4K video soon - during the "summer" - with the ability to view content in HDR currently still planned for the end of 2020.