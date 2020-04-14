You can now subscribe to Disney+ through Sky Q

Sky Q has now added the ability to subscribe directly to Disney+ through the platform. It'll still cost you the same - £5.99 a month - but you'll be able to see the programmes within the Sky Q programme guide interface just as you do if you subscribe to Netflix or record any other shows on your Sky box.

However, some deeper integrations such as search aren't available as yet, adding to the school of thought that the Sky-Disney+ deal hasn't been developed over a long period of time, despite Sky and Disney having an existing long-term relationship around initiatives such as Sky Cinema Disney. The tie-up was first announced on 3 March.

Also still not available is Ultra HD on the service - this is coming in the Summer says Sky. A forthcoming update to Sky Q boxes will enable this.

Sky made no mention of HDR in its statement, but it has been long delayed for the Sky Q platform and it's currently thought it will appear later in 2020.

The news comes three weeks after Disney+ launched in the UK and if you subscribe through Sky it's just added to your bill in the usual way.