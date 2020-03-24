Disney+ has now launched in the UK and Sky TV customers will be pleased to know that an app is available on their Sky Q boxes immediately.

However, those expecting full integration with the Sky Q experience, in a similar way to Netflix, will have to wait a bit longer - that's not coming until the end of April.

Still, should you want to watch The Mandalorian and all the other shows and films on offer until then, the Disney+ app is now available in the "Apps" section of the Sky Q menu.

You just need to sign in using your Disney+ account and away you go.

We're still awaiting full details on how the integration will work when available, but do have confirmation that you will be able to subscribe to Disney+ through Sky itself at that time.

In addition, Now TV device owners will get the dedicated app in "the coming months"

Disney+ launched in the UK, Italy, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland today, Tuesday 24 March 2020, with the French government asking to delay the launch in its country until 7 April due to the coronavirus crisis.

It is already available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands.

It costs £5.99 per month in the UK, but there is also a seven day free trial period for new subscribers.

