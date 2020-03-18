Sky has announced a number of measures being put in place to help customers during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Sky Mobile customers get 10GB of free data into their Piggybanks on top of their usual allowance; Sky Go Extra is available to all TV customers to watch on demand content across three devices at once; and Sky Store will be offering current cinema releases to rent, including Trolls World Tour from 6 April.

However, one specific measure that stands out, especially for sports fans, is the ability to pause a Sky Sports subscription while there are very few live sports.

Considering the vast majority of live sporting events have been postponed or cancelled due to the outbreak, you might not be able to view the sport(s) you took out a subscription to Sky Sports for.

Therefore, Sky is allowing you to pause your paid subscription for free until normal service is resumed.

Here's how...

Sky posted the following statement on its website:

"While we expect that many of the recently postponed sports events will eventually go ahead, if you wish to pause your sports subscription in the meantime you will not be charged a fee to do so or be held to any notice period. Meanwhile we continue to provide high quality content across all of our 11 sports channels."

So you can pause your subscription for free.

To do so, you have to call customer services on 0800 151 2747. Make sure you have your Sky account number to hand.

Unfortunately, you cannot currently pause your subscription online - you will need to do it over the phone.

We're still waiting to hear if it is possible to pause a subscription to BT Sport, either through Sky or through BT itself.

BT has confirmed that it is suspending billing for pubs and clubs, but is yet to reveal plans for home consumers.