Sky has announced that it will be making available a selection of movies on its Sky Store, the same day they are released in cinemas.

Starting with Dreamworks' Trolls World Tour on 6 April, you will be able to rent the latest films day-and-date.

A partnership with NBCUniversal also includes The Hunt, The Invisible Man and Emma. They too are being made available on Sky Store, even though they only recently hit cinemas.

As revealed yesterday, Universal Studios is releasing its films early across digital platforms in the States to help those worried about the coronavirus outbreak to see them without having to visit a theatre. Indeed, some may be too sick or prevented from doing so anyway.

Sky is doing the same in the UK: "We’re working hard at Sky to make sure we continue to look after our customers. We’re also introducing some things to help make life a little easier for anyone at home trying to work, stay connected to loved ones, or keep the family entertained," said the CEO of Sky UK and Europe, Stephen van Rooyen.

Other measures Sky is adopting to make its customers' lives a little easier during these unusual times include free Sky Go Extra for all customers, so content can be watched on three mobile screens at once, free calls to UK landlines at any time of the day, and 10GB of free data in all Sky Mobile customers' Piggybanks.