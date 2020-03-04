Sky has announced a new entry TV package that will give you Sky Q and Netflix for £25 per month.

Sky Ultimate TV offers Sky Signature - its line-up of entertainment channels, including Sky Atlantic and Sky One - plus Netflix Basic membership for the one monthly fee. That includes SD programming only.

You can upgrade to Netflix Standard for HD or Netflix Premium for up to Ultra HD for £6 and £10 per month extra respectively.

With the £6 HD add-on, you get HD Sky channels too. You will need a Sky Q 2TB box for the UHD add-on.

The minimum contract length is 18-months and the monthly cost rises to £29 afterwards. However, you only need to pay an extra £20 for installation of Sky Q, with no upfront cost for the box.

"With the launch of Sky Ultimate TV, all our customers will get the most talked-about shows from Sky TV and Netflix for an unbeatable £25 a month," said Sky TV's managing director, Liz Wynn.

Sky also recently announced that it has signed a deal with Disney to offer the new Disney+ streaming service through Sky Q boxes from its launch on 24 March.